Results of a June survey recently released to the board of the Jekyll Island Authority reflect an opinion many in the Golden Isles have held or expressed for years. The island’s amphitheater should be restored and returned to use.
The outdoor theater had its following back in the day. With a little creative thinking by the Jekyll Island Authority and anyone else it can enlist to help it brainstorm, the island stage can be a popular draw and source of entertainment for guests and residents again.
Of course, it will need work — a lot of work to restore it to public use. The facility has been allowed to age ungracefully for decades. Neglect tends to have that effect. But the authority has showed this community and state time and again that it can accomplish just about anything it sets its mind to when the end result will be beneficial to everyone.
Potential uses could be daytime wildlife shows and an explanation of how each species presented fits into the scheme of the island’s ecology. Although people fear them, native species such as alligators and snakes fascinate the masses. And, of course, there are the turtles that nest along the sandy shores.
Jekyll Island is all about getting into nature. Why not use the outdoor stage for entertaining educational purposes?
It could be the stage for other innumerable daytime programs designed to pique the interest and patronage of the thousands of families that visit the Golden Isles. All could be part of the Jekyll Island experience.
One can also envision performances by Gullah-Geechee groups on an island that is a pinpoint along the federally recognized Gullah-Geechee corridor. Perhaps even our local actors and actresses could, with the assistance of college and high school talent, perform. There is no limit to the amphitheater’s value to Jekyll Island and to the rest of the community.
The Jekyll Island Authority announced a while back it was studying the feasibility of reviving this once popular outdoor venue. Whatever the study indicates or reveals, the JIA Board should remember this: many of the 11,000 respondents to the survey agree the facility has remained dormant too long.