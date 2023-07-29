Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor would be wise to review his hiring practices, especially when it comes to employing men and women for duty at the detention center. Their conduct toward inmates has gotten out of hand.
Including alleged abusive incidents, in the past two years at least five corrections officers and deputies have been charged with using excessive force, mostly against those behind bars at the Camden County Detention Center. Some instances were more brutal than others, but any unnecessary roughness applied by those in control of incarcerated individuals is criminal.
It is in this nation. This nation, where an individual accused of wrongdoing is innocent until proven guilty. Any deputy or jail employee who does not know or understand that basic right should not be wearing a badge or pledging to uphold the law for any agency with the power of arrest, with the power of taking an individual’s freedom away.
We are not talking about force used by police or deputies to protect themselves or others. As unfortunate as it may be, there are times when it is necessary for the safety of all.
But it is never right — nor can it ever be justified — simply for sport or to exact revenge on an individual or inmate for having a bitter or nasty tongue. Not everyone who is handcuffed or locked in a cell is well mannered, to say the least. Jailers are expected to always show restraint unless physically threatened. Our own laws demand it.
It has become clear that something is missing in the sheriff’s office and at the Camden Detention Center. Five times in two years? One incident ought to be alarming to an attentive and responsible jail administrator and sheriff and a call for action.
As a lawyer in Camden County pointed out recently in an article in The News, it is not only wrong for deputies to abuse those they have power over, but when they let hostility or temper get the best of them, they put the taxpayers at risk too. Juries are known to award abused individuals and inmates hefty sums of money, and who do you think has to pick up the tab?
Better screening and better training of those responsible for upholding the law and the county jail would protect everyone — inmates, deputies and the taxpayers.