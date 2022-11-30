Discussion by City Finance Committee members Monday on whether to turn the proceeds of property sold at auction for unpaid taxes over to the county tax commissioner serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to pay property taxes. It also harkens back to more than a decade ago when a group of like-minded state legislators campaigned vigorously but unsuccessfully for the elimination of the property tax in Georgia.
The city Finance Committee voted to honor a request from Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, who plans to divide up the $29,000 received from the forced sale. Glynn County, the board of education and the city of Brunswick will all get a piece of the take. Brunswick’s share will be about $7,000 — that is, if the City Commission approves of the transfer to the tax commissioner.
Auctioning property is the law. Those delinquent in paying their share of taxes to the government, an amount based on a value determined from information provided by tax assessors, risk losing home and property. One way or another, the government will get its share.
One of the efforts led by former Rep. Jerry Keen, R-St. Simons Island, before he retired from the Georgia House of Representatives in 2010 after 10 years of service was a push to eliminate property taxes in the state. In speech after speech, Keen reminded all who would listen what they risked losing if circumstances prevented them from paying what city and county governments said was due them based on property value.
An individual or family hit with an unforeseen and sudden expense could lose the very home that sheltered and warmed them for years. Many have, and many others will.
Keen and fellow advocates proposed replacing the property tax with the sales tax. Adding the sales tax to groceries, medicine and services, as well as to anything else currently exempt, would generate enough to sustain government, proponents said.
Others did not see it their way. Needless to say, the effort lacked the thrust to get it through.
Now is as good of a time as any to pick up where Keen and his allies left off. More individuals and families are struggling to pay what the government annually determines they owe.
In the future, expect more to lose or abandon their lifetime investment as property values climb.