Discussion by City Finance Committee members Monday on whether to turn the proceeds of property sold at auction for unpaid taxes over to the county tax commissioner serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of failing to pay property taxes. It also harkens back to more than a decade ago when a group of like-minded state legislators campaigned vigorously but unsuccessfully for the elimination of the property tax in Georgia.

The city Finance Committee voted to honor a request from Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman, who plans to divide up the $29,000 received from the forced sale. Glynn County, the board of education and the city of Brunswick will all get a piece of the take. Brunswick’s share will be about $7,000 — that is, if the City Commission approves of the transfer to the tax commissioner.

