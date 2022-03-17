If ever there ever were a time to create a single community police force it’s now. Both the Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are experiencing a great degree of difficulty maintaining a full complement of peace officers.
City police, the smaller force of the two, has lost almost half of its sworn officers to other law enforcement agencies or to career changes. Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones says the department is budgeted for 72 officers. At the moment it has only 38. In his own words, Chief Jones says it “is the worst” he’s ever seen.
In the city, that means four patrol officers are doing the work of seven each 12-hour shift. Talk about a public safety issue. Just how protected should residents feel? There is also the toll on police officers and their families.
The Glynn County Police Department is having a similar problem. It can’t keep trained officers. As a matter of fact, the commission is about to consider a generous increase in pay for police officers in a hopeful effort to keep more of them around longer.
Imagine what city and county governments could accomplish if they worked together and combined forces. They could merge their police budgets to improve pay. The city would be a major precinct backed up by the community’s entire police force.
Jurisdictional boundaries would no longer be an issue in crime-fighting. Every sworn officer in the combined police force would have the power of arrest in the city and the county. Every officer. It would make it harder for thieves and drug dealers to move about.
An all-new police commission that included several members from the Brunswick City Commission and several members from the Glynn County Commission could meet monthly and on an emergency basis to oversee the combined force. An extra stipend might even be considered for their additional service.
There are any number of ways to work out the politics of establishing a unified police force. The major goals, of course, would be the creation of a stronger, more stable police department and the enhancement of public safety countywide.
The other choice? Stick with the status quo and continue to wrangle over nickels and dimes for what continues to elude city and county commissioners: a full slate of police officers.
Do the right thing for a change. Put people first. At the very least, put them over politics.
This is the 21st century. Please act accordingly.