Our Constitution mandates that every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau attempts to count everyone that lives in the country. It is a daunting task that the bureau is preparing to undertake again next year.
Glynn County is starting to prep for the census after the city and county commissions held a joint meeting Tuesday to discuss the census efforts for 2020. Thad Wright, U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist, told the commissioners that they “will count everybody once, only once, and we will count them in the right place.”
Of course to do that, the bureau will need the public’s help. The census will begin on April 1 next year, but Wright said the bureau will distribute census questionnaires primarily online.
“They will get a total of four mailers, and it will ask them to go online,” Wright said. “In Glynn County, not too worried about people’s ability to get online. We have pretty good connectivity and cellular phone usage. We will come up with some ideas on how to reach out to the individuals who do not have that readily, free of charge.”
This may be upsetting to some people who either don’t like going online or don’t have access to the internet. The good news is that the bureau is creating alternatives for those in that predicament.
People who are unable to access an online questionnaire will be abel to call a toll-free number. A census bureau employee on the other line will help them fill out the questionnaire. Anyone can also request the bureau mail them a questionnaire by calling the same number.
It is important that all of us in the Golden Isles do our duty and fill out a census form. As Wright explained in Tuesday’s meeting, the census is more than just counting the number of people that live in the U.S. The census is used to distribute congressional seats, relied upon heavily for redistricting efforts and is used to award billions of dollars.
We hope everyone in the county does the right thing and is counted. A complete count of how many people live in Glynn County may benefit the Isles in ways we don’t even know yet.
The numbers only work though if the count is accurate. To do that, everyone needs to do his/her part.