The governors of American states are right to be concerned about the growing problem at the nation’s southern border. They’re wrestling with troubles of their own, not the least of which is the COVID-19 pandemic and its strain on vital resources.
The last thing they need is for thousands of illegal immigrants to be pouring across the country’s border with Mexico. These people certainly, for the most part, are untested and unvaccinated against the coronavirus. It’s an issue most governors are dealing with in their own backyards, among their own populations, as the number of cases and COVID-related deaths continues its upward hike.
Gov. Brian Kemp has joined other Republican governors across the nation in seeking an audience with President Joe Biden. He and the leaders of other states want to hear from the president himself what their country’s CEO and administration are doing about the situation or promising to do to prevent the crisis from getting out of control at the border more than it already has. Federal and state authorities have their hands full just dealing with the ceaseless parade of individuals who are crossing into this country illegally.
What a mess. Joining the umpteen thousands of Latin Americans yearning to come into the country and knocking on the door of the USA is a swelling wave of Haitians. A devastating earthquake in the Caribbean nation, a country wracked by political turmoil and dire poverty, has only created more chaos and desperation in an already upside down nation, compelling those who are able to seek safe ground. Many consider the United States their safe place.
No one can blame them for that, but it is a dilemma just the same. It is a dilemma for everyone, especially the Haitians, but without the proper resources or a viable plan for processing or accommodating the fleeing masses, this nation would be only putting itself at risk, especially with the pandemic still snapping at its heels.
President Biden can allay these fears and put the mind of Gov. Kemp and other governors at ease by simply explaining why they have no need to worry.
This is not a political issue. It’s an issue of life and death.