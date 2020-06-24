It is often that older generations complain about the approach that younger generations are taking with their lives. You can look up any standup comic’s routine from the 1950s to now and you will see some variation of a bit that focuses on the differences between older people and their younger counterparts.
The same way previous generations felt about such rebellious actions like listening to rock ’n’ roll, today’s older generations probably feel about TikTok dances and playing Fortnite. The truth is this is just the natural order of life with the older generation worried about how the next will find its way through the world.
The idea that today’s youth are shallow and don’t care about the world they live in is an easy stereotype to fall into. It’s also one that doesn’t apply to many of the youth in the Golden Isles.
We have used our pages often to highlight the accomplishments of the next generation — whether it is in the classroom, on the playing field or in the community.
We are encouraged for the future because of the actions we see youth in our community taking to get involved. There are numerous examples, but here are some recent ones of our youth working for the betterment of our world.
• We are proud of the players on the Brunswick High football team who could have turned to violence and anger after the death of Ahmaud Arbery but instead chose to find ways to leave a lasting impact on the community by hosting events like Tuesday’s unity march.
• We are proud of Glynn Academy graduate Xavier McClinton, who took it upon himself to be a leader at Florida A&M. He got involved with the student government as a freshman, and the path led him to becoming the SGA president of one of the top-rated HBCUs in the country.
• We are proud of local Boy Scout Michael Sullins, who used his Eagle Scout project to build benches outside The Well. He joins a long line of scouts who have used their Eagle Scout projects to better the lives of those in need in the Golden Isles.
We could go on and on, but we have made our point. Let us not assume that the frivolity that accompanies youth means they don’t care.
The evidence shows that the youth of the Golden Isles are not only concerned about the world they live in, but they also want to make it a better place. The future is in good hands.