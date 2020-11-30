The primary job of those responsible for economic development is to search the national and global landscape for opportunities. Their secondary job is to sell the community as a suitable area for investment.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles should not be a hard sale. As a matter of fact, given the abundance of assets of this harbor town and resort, the community pretty much sells itself. There’s an airport capable of handling the landing and take-off of Air Force One, a deepwater port linking the Isles to every continent, and major four-lane arteries pointed in every landward direction. That includes highly trafficked Interstate 95, which serves tourists from the most populated cities on the East Coast traveling to one or several of the numerous attractions in Florida, Disney World being top among them.
We circle and underscore these facts to pose this question: Why isn’t anyone responsible for tapping on the shoulders of potential new development asking the United States Coast Guard to consider Brunswick and the Golden Isles for the site of its proposed national museum? Like most of the coast, these waters and shores share a proud history with the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard has been trying — and unsuccessfully so, it should be noted — to build a national museum to preserve its past in New London, Conn., for decades. To date, the project remains in a stalemate.
The Connecticut location is favored by the Coast Guard because New London is the home of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. It’s only natural to want to build the museum in the same community — that is, if New Londoners, academy cadets and their families are the main audience the facility will be targeting. A small museum already exists at the academy, including several of the large links of the iron chain stretched across the Hudson River to deter British vessels during the American Revolutionary War.
On the other hand, if it is the intention of the Coast Guard to share its history of courage and service with a larger, more versatile audience, Brunswick and the Golden Isles would be ideal. We’d venture to say more vehicle traffic destined for tourist attractions passes through the Isles than for the same reason through New London. The weather is more friendly and accommodating to tourists here all year as well.
No one is naive enough to think site selection for the museum would be free of politics. But what does it hurt to ask? There’s waterfront property for it in the Isles. What’s needed is a viable plan and a meaningful pitch to the right people.