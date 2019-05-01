The pain of losing a child is a burden we wished nobody had to shoulder. For five years, Dylan Coen’s mother and father, along with the rest of his friends and family, have had to live with the fact they will never see him again.
Dylan was killed on Feb. 16, 2014, when he lost control of his pickup truck and rolled into some trees on the east shoulder of Harry Driggers Boulevard. He died at the scene.
In a not-uncommon gesture after the crash, a rickety and hastily placed cross was put up near the site of the crash with some mementos and messages to honor Dylan. A few years later, Glynn County officials told the family respectfully that the memorial was in the way of mowers that maintain the right-of-way.
Dylan’s father, J.R. Coen, made a sturdier cross standing about 3 1/2 feet tall and set it in a location the county said was fine. The memorial has been there ever since, a marker to a son who was lost too soon.
It appears not everyone in the community, though, understands what Dylan’s family has been through. An anonymous letter was sent to Dylan’s mother, Tricia Coffman, and his paternal grandmother Betty Coen, over the weekend complaining about the memorial, saying “You burden us with your make-shift memorial in our backyard. It is down right despicable to remember your loved one this way.” The letter concludes with “It has been five years … get on with your life. We are tired of sharing your pain.”
The person who wrote this letter talks about sharing the pain of the family. But if he/she really felt what Dylan’s family has had to go through for the last five years, he/she never would have put pen to paper to write such hateful words.
For Coffman, the letter was like a knife to the heart.
“I just started shaking and crying. It was a horrible letter,’’ she told The News. “I cried myself to sleep last night.”
Along with being a testament to tone-deafness, the letter also had some inaccuracies. It called the memorial make-shift and suggested the family raise money via the internet for a proper memorial if they couldn’t afford it.
While make-shift could have described the first memorial, one that was put up by Dylan’s friends to honor him, the one that replaced it built by Dylan’s father looks nothing of the sort. It is a sturdy structure well-crafted by a father in memory of his late son.
When the letter was shared on social media, Dylan’s family received an outpouring of support from the community. Many jumped up to defend the family and question the heart behind the person who sent the letter.
Others paid their respects by putting fresh flowers and balloons by the memorial. There was also a new sign that read “God bless Dylan and his family. May this memorial forever stand as a symbol of a community’s love for a special kid.”
We are proud, but not surprised, by the outpouring of love the community has showered on Dylan’s family.
To challenge how a family grieves the loss of a loved one is a pretty low thing to do, especially when the writer didn’t have the conviction to put his or her’s name on it.
We send our best to Dylan’s family who have had to relive the worst day of their lives.
We hope they find peace in the love that others have shown for Dylan and the family in place of the negativity from an anonymous coward.