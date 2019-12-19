The holiday season is also the giving season. As you can tell from the stories that have populated our newspaper over the last couple of weeks, there are a lot of people in the Golden Isles who are doing their part to make sure that Christmas is jolly for everyone.
This doesn’t come as a surprise to us. We are used to seeing the giving nature of local citizens on display no matter the time of year. But this Christmas season, it seems like we can’t go a day without spotlighting the various groups that are giving gifts to children who would otherwise go without this Christmas and other acts of generosity.
The gift donations are something that fill our hearts with incredible joy and really speak to the meaning of the season. We can’t stand the thought that there could be children who wake up on Christmas Day with nothing under the tree. Thankfully, there are a lot of people in the Isles who feel the same way.
The donations this season have gone beyond gift-giving. Some people are raising money for worthy charities such as The Boys and Girls Club. There is the Salvation Army’s annual kettle drive, where the money will be spent locally to help people in need in a variety of ways. Local food banks are always in need of food around this time of the year.
We are grateful to everyone who has helped to make a brighter holiday by helping out with the variety of needs around the Isles.
We also ask that you consider supporting another charitable initiative that will help provide a basic necessity to children in need in the area.
Operation Bed Spread is a local charity that collects beds for those in need, primarily children. The fact that there are children in the area who don’t have a bed to sleep in is a terrible thing. Rees Carroll and his organization are doing what they can to combat the problem. But they need a little help.
Operation Bed Spread has 29 families that have asked for help this Christmas. The organization is looking to raise the funds to fulfill all the requests. If you are so inclined, you can donate online at operationbed.org or by mail at Operation Bed Spread, 1700 Frederica Road, suite 101-218, St. Simons Island, 31522.
It is the giving season, and we hope there is enough giving left to help out this worthy cause.