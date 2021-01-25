Over the next couple of months, lawmakers new and old will gather together to try and find the best way forward. There will be philosophical arguments and policy disagreements, but in the end, the decisions made will guide us in these uncertain times.
While this certainly applies to what’s going on in Washington, D.C., it also describes what is happening under the Gold Dome in Atlanta as state legislators begin to set the course for our state.
There are a lot of issues that must be tackled by our state legislature. There are the omnipresent issues like the annual budget, education and health care, but all of them are surrounded by a dark, unpredictable cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic took hold last year, none of us really knew what to expect. That includes the legislature, who had to shut down their 2020 session and finish it later in the year because of COVID-19. With nearly a year of dealing with this unpredictable disease, hopefully our legislators have a plan to help us push through to the other side of this pandemic.
It is into this tempest that our local delegation must find their way. Two of them are new to the job, at least in terms of the previous delegation. While Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, returns, Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, and Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, are joining the team this year.
DeLoach defeated incumbent Republican Jeff Jones in a primary and was unopposed in the general election. While he is newly elected, it won’t be DeLoach’s first time under the Gold Dome as he served in the assembly in the early 2000s.
McNeill had to get through the primary and a runoff to earn her seat and succeed former Sen. William Ligon, who chose not to run for re-election. While she is new to the assembly, she is not a novice when it comes to these circles considering her efforts in support of the submarine fleet based at Kings Bay.
Our delegation’s committee assignments reflect some of the key issues facing not only the Isles, but the entire state like election integrity, economic development and natural resources to name a few. All three will play a key role in determining how our state moves forward.
We have faith in our delegation’s abilities to do what’s right for the Golden Isles and for the state as a whole. We wish all three of them the best of luck as they get to work under the Gold Dome.