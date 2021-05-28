There are a lot of people who can have a positive impact on a child or teen’s life. While parents, siblings and other family members have a bond that can have a great influence, others can also provide keen guidance as kids grow and develop into teens and adults. Teachers, youth pastors, neighbors and others can also play a key role in their development.
It may be cliché to say that it takes a village to raise a child, but that doesn’t make the phrase any less true. For kids who play sports, coaches can definitely play an important role in their development.
Playing sports in of itself teaches a lot of early life lessons to kids. They learn things like the importance of working together as a team and the value of hard work and sportsmanship. One of the best things learned by young athletes is how they can pick themselves back up when they fail. These are all lessons that can be used well into adulthood.
It is the coach’s responsibility to impart those lessons to young athletes while also offering specific instruction in a young athlete’s chosen sport. Often, though, a coach’s job goes beyond the field. It is a balancing act that can challenge even the best in their field.
That’s why we were sad to hear that Glynn Academy baseball coach Trent Mongero is retiring. Mongero, who was named the National High School Baseball Coach of the Year just before he took over as the Terrors’ coach four years ago, told The News he was stepping away for health reasons and to spend more time with his family after a coaching career that spans 30 years.
Mongero went out on a high note as he led the GA baseball team to the Elite Eight in the Class 6A playoffs. While Mongero is clearly a great coach, what struck a chord was how he talked about wanting to spend more time with his wife and children, especially with both kids in college.
It serves as a reminder that many of the men and women who patrol the sidelines for high school or recreation league sports also have families. They often are giving up time with their own families so that they can help lead and guide the athletes under their care.
We wish Coach Mongero nothing but the best in his retirement. We also want to thank all the coaches who give up their time to fill a major role in the lives of many kids and teens across the Golden Isles. We are grateful for everything you do for the athletes and the community.