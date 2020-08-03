Tropical Storm Isaias is thankfully not as strong as some of the storms that have come through the Golden Isles in recent years. But don’t let the fact that this storm isn’t a hurricane lull you into a false sense of security.
A tropical storm can still produce danger that must be taken seriously. Before Hurricane Matthew arrived in October 2016, it was Hermine that passed through the Isles as a tropical storm.
Despite no longer being a hurricane, Hermine did cause some damage to the area.
Isaias is expected to pass by the Isles on Monday. It will bring with it tropical-storm force winds, storm surge in the 1- to 2-foot range and dangerous rip tides. It is not something that should be taken lightly.
That is why the county is asking people to shelter in place while the storm passes. While the pandemic may have some of us reflexively cringing whenever we hear the phrase “shelter in place,” it is certainly the best thing to do while this storm passes us by.
Let’s start with the obvious. With the potential for storm surge comes the potential of coastal flooding. Glynn County is under a coastal flood advisory until 2 a.m. There is also anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain in the forecast with locally heavier rainfall possible east of Interstate 95. It doesn’t take much water to make a road impassible and impossible to drive through safely. The best way to avoid falling into such danger is to not be out driving in those conditions. If you have to be out tomorrow, though, do not try to drive across any flooded roads.
Another big danger the storm poses is rip tides. If you are a surfing enthusiast or just enjoy jumping in the big waves, it would be best to avoid going into the water with rip tides this dangerous. Past tragedies have shown how easily it is for someone to get swept away by the normal currents on our beaches. The danger Monday will be even worse than normal.
It may not be a hurricane, but Monday will still be a rough day to be out and about in the Isles. Take the advice of county officials and stay at home today. Don’t take the chance of getting caught in what will still be pretty nasty conditions.