While the Glynn County Commission and county manager’s support of creating a new position to oversee all public safety departments can be appreciated, it should be noted that they also are creating another layer of government bureaucracy. One must question if this is necessary to operations given the population and size of Glynn County.
It will be among the highest paid positions in county government. The individual hired will make in excess of $100,000 annually. Add another vehicle, office and staff — eventually an assistant — and the cost of county government will climb to a loftier height.
Granted, good coordination among the police department, fire department, animal control and emergency management is a benefit to everyone who lives in and visits this community. It just seems an assistant county manager or even the professional sitting in the emergency manager’s chair could handle that task both brilliantly and efficiently — again, allowing for the population of this coastal county.
It is always somewhat worrisome when governments start adding layers and staff to organizational charts. There is always the question of what comes next, as well as how many and at what cost. Glynn County cannot and should not always rely on its residents approving a new 1% local option sales tax to fund needed projects that once upon a time were paid for out of the general fund. The sales tax has, they should remember, failed in the past.
Developing a hazmat team within the fire department, a goal of the county manager, is a worthwhile endeavor. In view of how often it has been called upon, though, couldn’t that responsibility be passed onto the fire chief, who has assistants to supervise day-to-day routines? The county could use the money saved on the hiring of a public safety director to get the program off the ground.
Another better use of the funds it plans to designate for a public safety director could be spread among existing staff. As has been duly noted often enough, competing with other cities, counties and states for public safety employees is quite a chore nowadays. Count on it getting worse in the years ahead.
Tread carefully, commissioners. Don’t inadvertently nudge Glynn County into a hole where it is having to raise taxes to sustain a bloated staff.
Just to be clear, a top public safety administrator already exists. In Glynn County, he is known as the county sheriff.