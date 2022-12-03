While the Glynn County Commission and county manager’s support of creating a new position to oversee all public safety departments can be appreciated, it should be noted that they also are creating another layer of government bureaucracy. One must question if this is necessary to operations given the population and size of Glynn County.

It will be among the highest paid positions in county government. The individual hired will make in excess of $100,000 annually. Add another vehicle, office and staff — eventually an assistant — and the cost of county government will climb to a loftier height.

