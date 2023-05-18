The federal government has come up with another use for the taxes individuals and businesses in this nation pour into its coffers daily, quarterly or yearly. It is funding the launch of experimental “safe injection sites” for drug users.
The goal is to determine how effective such a program would be if sponsored across the United States. Success or failure would depend on the number of habitual drug users availing themselves of the safe injection of heroin and other illicit drugs to avoid falling prey to a deadly overdose.
Drug overdose deaths are on the rise most everywhere in the country. The number of overdose deaths climbed again last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022 there were 109,680, or 2% more than during the previous year. While significant, it was not near as bad as the 30% increase recorded by the CDC in 2020 and the 15% increase in 2021.
Spiking doses with a lethal amount of fentanyl, which does not take much, is contributing to the toll. One of the missions of the safe injection site would be to check drugs for the presence of fentanyl.
Two universities will be among the first to test the program — New York University and Brown University. The first safe injection sites will be tried in New York City. Another will open in 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island.
It is easy to concede that families who have lost a loved one to a drug overdose or an individual who has lost a close friend in the same manner might be inclined to favor this program. That would be understandable. Who knows what a difference the program might have made had it been around before now.
Then there are those who are fortunate enough to avoid a similar family tragedy. Some of these people may be prone to wonder if this means the nation is throwing in the towel on its long-time war against drugs. Could it be that the government — taxpayers — will soon become both the enabler and the treatment?
One can only hope the answer is no. Illegal drugs are causing enough harm and grief in our communities without the government — us taxpayers — fueling the fire.