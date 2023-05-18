The federal government has come up with another use for the taxes individuals and businesses in this nation pour into its coffers daily, quarterly or yearly. It is funding the launch of experimental “safe injection sites” for drug users.

The goal is to determine how effective such a program would be if sponsored across the United States. Success or failure would depend on the number of habitual drug users availing themselves of the safe injection of heroin and other illicit drugs to avoid falling prey to a deadly overdose.

