On Sunday, the Golden Isles and most of America paused to remember the lives lost on that fateful day 21 years ago in a cowardly attack on the nation. They marked it with a prayer for the innocents who perished and a well-deserved salute to the first responders who sacrificed everything and to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who pushed the battle lines in the war on terrorism away from these shores.

It is a never-ending struggle for police, firefighters and American soldiers. They must always be vigilant when safety and freedom are at stake.

County manager discusses SPLOST

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon didn’t waste any time addressing the upcoming SPLOST referendum and what it means for the future at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.