On Sunday, the Golden Isles and most of America paused to remember the lives lost on that fateful day 21 years ago in a cowardly attack on the nation. They marked it with a prayer for the innocents who perished and a well-deserved salute to the first responders who sacrificed everything and to members of the U.S. Armed Forces who pushed the battle lines in the war on terrorism away from these shores.
It is a never-ending struggle for police, firefighters and American soldiers. They must always be vigilant when safety and freedom are at stake.
But domestic and foreign terrorists are not the only enemies that should concern Americans.
There are other ways this nation could lose its freedom, and many of the politicians elected to office continue to demonstrate just how that can be done. They are turning their backs on critical issues and shoving us into financial disaster. The national debt: $30 trillion and counting. Monkeys have more restraint.
Many manage to get themselves elected and re-elected not by weaving plans to tackle real problems but by name calling and tossing labels at opponents like an overzealous fan at a ticker tape parade.
They are blind or uncaring or simply closing their eyes to the jump in violent crime and the threat posed by gangs, which are flourishing in our cities like weeds in a malnourished lawn. It is a problem that is going to take more than naming a director to monitor gang activity. It will require more than spending a bushel of tax-dollars here and there. Ridding ourselves of this growing menace will require a battle plan that includes tougher laws and a less queasy judicial system.
Between gangs and repeat offenders, it should be obvious why more and more people are afraid to leave home. Crime and fear have taken their freedom.
Then there are the politicians who pretend not to notice a crisis in their own backyard. A recent report by print media highlights what is a serious issue in the Southwest. After decades of ignored warnings about the strain on the river caused by over-development, the Colorado is drying up, as are the lakes it feeds.
The effect of the ongoing drought is a problem that affects the entire nation. Farmers whose crops provide much of the food Americans consume during the winter months depend on the river.
Sounds similar to what is happening on St. Simons Island. Water is not the issue, of course, but infrastructure is with a ballooning population.