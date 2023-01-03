A motorist tells the story of coming upon a van stopped on U.S. 17 early one sleepy Sunday morning in a county just north of here. The driver and its seven passengers, all military school cadets, were snapping pictures. Fortunately for all, other than the one unrushed motorist, traffic was nonexistent so soon after sunrise.
Curious, the motorist asked the young cadets what they found interesting or picture-worthy on the country stretch of U.S. 17. “Oak trees,” one of the older ones replied. “Only seen moss-draped ones in the movies until now. I’ll send my pictures to my parents. They’ll love them.”
Moss-draped oaks. Alluring and sightly to those with a distant address above the snow line, but sometimes a nuisance and a laborious ordeal to those lucky enough to have them. They are a sight to behold, and people will travel off the main drag just to see them. Some will even stop on a highway in the early morning to admire and take photos of them.
The story of the cadets comes to mind in light of recent comments by City Commissioner Julie Martin, who lamented the loss of majestic oaks in the city in a recent article in The News. It is the veteran commissioner’s hope that future developers of properties in the city share her opinion of the oaks and do their best to keep them around.
“We want them to understand the value of oak trees,” Martin, a Realtor by profession, told reporter Taylor Cooper during an interview. “They are irreplaceable.”
Commissioner Martin feels offering developers incentives to perhaps plan projects that minimize tree-cutting would be a positive step in saving the oaks. As the city ordinance is written now, a developer can take down an oak but must plant one in its place. Good policy, but not necessarily the best one. A seedling will require years of growth to catch up with what it is replacing.
Nineteenth century poet Joyce Kilmer ended his poem “Trees” with these two lines: “Poems are made by fools like me, / But only God can make a tree.”
One doesn’t need to be a tree-hugger to agree with Kilmer, especially when it comes to centuries-old sprawling oaks. Every city and county in the South ought to do everything they can to protect them, including Brunswick and Glynn County.