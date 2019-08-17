Hurricane Irma was a nightmare for a large chunk of the state of Georgia. A state of emergency was declared for all 159 counties and some counties are still working to recover from the hurricane two years later.
That includes some in Glynn County. There are still homes and other places that still have damage from Irma. The Salvation Army is working to find those still affected so that they can provide assistance to fix any issues.
The county did receive a boost on Thursday though from the Georgia Emergency Management Association. Charlie Dawson, deputy director for disaster recovery, presented the county with two checks totaling more than $6.4 million.
The checks were reimbursements for funds the county used before, during and after the disaster. The first check, which was for about $1.2 million, reimbursed the county for the costs of emergency protective measures, overtime pay for law enforcement officers and public works employees, emergency center operation costs and more. The second check, which was for about $5,251,000, reimbursed the county for other overtime costs, equipment costs and contracts.
There were plenty of county workers that were putting in long hours in both the preparation for the storm’s arrival and working in the aftermath to get the county back to normal as quickly as possible. We can’t give enough praise to the first responders, police, water and sewer workers, government officials and countless others who played big roles in the recovery process.
Credit should also be given to those who made sure to keep an accurate count of all the man hours and equipment used during the storm. Glynn County Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson said they had “boxes and boxes and boxes for paperwork.” Nobody really likes doing paperwork, but it is essential to making sure the county gets reimbursed every cent it should get.
Munson said the money will go into the county’s “rainy day” fund. Hopefully the hurricanes will stay away this year, and the county won’t have to dip into the fund.
While the tropics may be calm now, it is important to remember that we are still in the middle of hurricane season. With Hurricane Matthew in 2016 arriving in October and Irma making landfall in the middle of September, we are by no means out of the woods when it comes to storms this season.
If you haven’t already, now is definitely the time to make a plan should Glynn County be threatened by another storm. Make sure you have a hurricane kit that has items like a gallon of water per person per day, for at least three days, a three-day supply of nonperishable food, a battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, emergency chargers, extra batteries, first-aid kits and other items. Don’t forget about any medications you take or your pets when putting together a kit.
Make sure that everybody in your household knows what your plan of action is and what they need to bring in case of an evacuation. Don’t forget about protecting your house before you evacuate.
Hopefully your plan and hurricane kit won’t be needed, but it’s better to be prepared now than waiting to the last minute when a storm is barreling its way here.