From all accounts, the Federal Bureau of Prisons should re-evaluate its training of prison staff. It may need to tweak or beef up the program at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
In the past 18 months, 29 inmates have escaped from federal prison facilities in this country. Fourteen of them, including 12 who broke free last year, remain at large, escapees in Florida among them.
The bureau can do better. It must. Law-abiding citizens in states like Georgia have enough to worry about from many of the felons released early by the Pardons and Parole Board and light sentences handed out by overly liberal judges.
The Associated Press reported lax conditions at many of the federal facilities. They include unlocked doors, broken security cameras and inattentive guards. In some cases, inmates were gone for hours before anyone noticed them missing. Escapes happen so often that officials have a name for them: walk-aways.
In Texas, according to the AP, police are said to joke about the “open door policy” at one facility renowned for its lax security and number of escapes.
It should be noted that the 29 escapes occurred at minimum security prison camps, but that should not matter. Why bother taking them off the streets, wasting tax dollars, if escape is as easy as putting one foot in front of the other.
Just how bad is it? This AP quote from a prison consultant and former federal prison case manager, Jack Donson, says it all: “Anybody can escape from any camp any minute of any day. They’re not secure facilities. They have no fence, no metal detectors.”
Anyone keeping up with the news is aware of moves by certain members of the U.S. Congress to end incarceration as a means of punishment. Among their ranks is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat from New York. Her answer to crime, especially violent crime, is to stop building prisons. She said as much just recently.
Just because some are soft on crime is no reason to treat prisons, including minimum security ones, like summer camp. The men and women they hold are criminals. They defrauded people, cheated individuals and businesses, stole life savings. Their sentences are usually light enough without them reducing prison time on their own by simply walking out.
In a budget update to Congress, the Justice Department noted the Bureau of Prisons reported zero escapes from its secure prisons. Commendable. Now only if it can manage to replicate that result at its minimum security facilities.