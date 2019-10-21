Friday was a great day to be outside.The sun was shining brightly ahead of the rain and high winds that Nestor’s remnants would bring Saturday. It was closer to feeling like a normal fall day and not the 80-plus degree fall days we’ve seen so far this season.
We don’t know if the Literacy on the Lawn organizers had a crystal ball, but they couldn’t have picked a better day to take the students at Goodyear Elementary School outside to show them the joys of reading.
The event featured the students sharing a lunch with parents, mentors and community members, followed by a book reading. A wide variety of community members served as readers, including parents, the College of Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams, students in CCGA’s early childhood and special education program, Rotary Readers, representatives from Glynn Episcopal Ministries and Glynn County Boys and Girls Club. Music from Cedrick Frazier accompanied the whole event, and the kids got to keep the book they read during the event.
The event was part of Glynn County Schools’ Lit 3 — Ask Me initiative to get all students reading and comprehending on their respective grade level by the third grade. The initiative aims to engage community members and groups of all kinds in the overall effort to improve early literacy in this area. Judging from Friday’s event, it’s been a success.
The fight against illiteracy among children in the Isles got another boost in the arm this week too. The Children’s Reading Foundation announced this week that its newest affiliate will be located in Glynn County.
The affiliate’s goals include ensuring that 90 percent of Glynn County students are reading on grade level by 2025 and that 90 percent of kindergarten students have essential school readiness skills by 2023. The affiliate will also work together with the school system and other partners to form the Lit 3 Alliance.
Reading may seem like a basic skill, but it is still arguably the most important skill a child can learn. It’s safe to say our civilization would look a lot different if we didn’t have the ability to read and write.
It goes beyond being able to just read. It’s also important that the students comprehend what they are reading. Knowing the words is meaningless if you don’t know what they mean.
Reading comprehension is how we learn about our world, solve problems and do about a million other things most of us don’t think about on a daily basis. We applaud the school system, the Children’s Reading Foundation and all the local agencies, groups and volunteers who are devoting their time to helping children develop and hone their reading skills. The students may not realize it now, but it’s a skill that they will use the rest of their lives.