The Brunswick Fire Department is a top-notch outfit. As one of the smallest Class 1 departments rated by the Insurance Services Office, it is deemed well-equipped to keep Brunswick residents and businesses safe.

The Glynn County Fire Department announced this week it earned a Class 2 designation by the ISO, making it another top-notch department capable of protecting those who live outside the city limits. Despite their stellar ratings and records, the recent fire at Pinova made one thing clear — neither is properly equipped to fight an industrial fire of that magnitude. Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said as much at a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

