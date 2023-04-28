The Brunswick Fire Department is a top-notch outfit. As one of the smallest Class 1 departments rated by the Insurance Services Office, it is deemed well-equipped to keep Brunswick residents and businesses safe.
The Glynn County Fire Department announced this week it earned a Class 2 designation by the ISO, making it another top-notch department capable of protecting those who live outside the city limits. Despite their stellar ratings and records, the recent fire at Pinova made one thing clear — neither is properly equipped to fight an industrial fire of that magnitude. Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White said as much at a town hall meeting on Tuesday.
“We are not capable of fighting this type of fire once it gets going like it was going,” he said.
That is even with the help of the Glynn County and Jekyll Island fire departments. All three help each other when the big fires happen, and Glynn County is no stranger to big, industrial fires.
Twice since 2015, hangars of wood pellets combusted at the Logistec port terminal in the South End neighborhood of Brunswick. Symrise, a fragrance-producing operation on Colonel’s Island, burned in November 2022 after an explosion at the plant. Pinova’s April 15 fire could have ended much differently if local fire officials hadn’t acted quickly to call in help from Savannah, Jacksonville and just about every small town in the area.
It also might not have grown as it did if Pinova had better fire suppression processes in place, or, better yet, its own onsite firefighting team. The plant, when it was operated by Hercules, had such a team. It was able to keep occasional fires from getting out of hand.
Fires are an unfortunate possibility in any industrial operation, which is why much of the responsibility in suppressing them should fall on the industries themselves. Today, Pinova relies on the city fire department for its fire responses. The fire department does the best it can, but there is clearly a point at which fires at a plant that produces a highly flammable byproduct like alpha-pinene are too much for a fire department with just 42 firefighters in all can handle, even with help from other departments.
If industrial operations like Pinova, which sits squarely in the middle of a bustling city and at the edge of our marshes, aren’t going to employ their own firefighting teams or invest in properly robust fire suppression systems, then they should invest in the local departments to help them have the proper resources to fight industrial fires.
Thankfully there were no major injuries or deaths from the fire at Pinova and it appears, according to the EPA, that air pollutants were minimal. Time will tell if that remains true and if water runoff will have lasting environmental impacts.
Regardless of those outcomes, it is imperative that local industries step up and put their money where their mouths are and invest in the safety of the community they say is so important to them. We may not be as lucky the next time an industrial operation burns.