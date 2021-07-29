When the cost of doing business goes up, prices go up. It’s how free enterprise works. It’s how it protects itself from financial ruin and remains solvent enough to continue to pay employees, take care of its bills and serve its customers without interruption.
Few question it. Oh, there may be some grumbling here and there, but the bottom line, staying afloat, is to bring more money in than is going out. Customers, most anyway, accept it.
Where the real griping surfaces and skepticism begins blurring acceptance is when the increase is considered too high or too much at one time.
The $60 proposed annual increase in the garbage collection fee the Glynn County Commission is currently mulling over tends to fall into this category.
A whopping 48 percent increase at one time, in one year, raising the fee from $125 to $185, is likely to sound a bit much to many residents in the unincorporated areas of the county.
It is especially relevant to note that this new fee structure is being negotiated during a time when Glynn County is without a full-time county manager or administrator, someone who knows his or her way around a contractor and a proposed fee hike. Wouldn’t it be wise to delay a decision until the post is filled? It would give the taxpayers of this community a stronger and more enlightened voice at the negotiating table.
There’s always the tendency of some decision-makers to ask themselves internally, what’s just $60 more a year? A lot of people spend more than that amount on a single hair styling appointment or during a weekend of frivolity at the beach.
The difference is one is a personal choice of what to do with income; the other is a mandatory tax hurled upon the public. Contrary to what some might think, it is a tax. The collection of garbage and trash is a government service. County government had shouldered that responsibility for years before turning it over to the private sector after deeming it a more cost-efficient alternative.
Few will ever disagree with that decision, unless, of course, fees reach a height where they become questionable.