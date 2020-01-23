Two incidents recently in the Golden Isles should serve as a reminder to how quickly a fire can happen and how important it is to be prepared for such an occasion.
On Dec. 21, fire and smoke was coming from the master bedroom of Nakita Foreman’s home. Foreman, five months pregnant at the time, reacted quickly and got her daughter and herself out of the house.
The only problem is she didn’t get a chance to call 911. Thankfully, she had home security services from ADT, which sent out an alert to a dispatcher for the company. The dispatcher in turn called 911 to report the problem, and Glynn County firefighters, along with an off-duty law enforcement officer, were able to extinguish the flames quickly before the house was seriously damaged.
On Wednesday, a trash fire behind a house on Chatford Circle got out of control. The fire quickly crept into a neighboring yard, belonging to Greg Clark, who called 911. County firefighters were there lickety-split and put out the fire. The flames ultimately claimed a tool shed and about 40 feet of a privacy fence.
Both incidents should serve as a learning experience for everyone in the Isles. Fire is a dangerous killer that can get out of hand really fast.
The cause behind the fire at the Foreman house was a scented candle that was left burning. It is easy to light a candle and forget that you have it lit. Statistics from the National Fire Prevention Association show that unattended burning candles are responsible for about 1,000 fires annually in the country. The resulting fires have led to 80 deaths, 770 injuries and an estimated $264 million in property damage.
If you have a flame or hot surface on in your home — be it a candle, an electric griddle or portable heater — it is crucial that you not leave it unattended. A fire can spark easily, and cost you everything you own in a matter of minutes.
The incident also shows how valuable it is to have some kind of fire detection device in your home. While not everyone may be able to afford a security service, regular fire detectors are fairly inexpensive and could save your life one day, as long as you remember to check their batteries to make sure they’re still working properly.
Wednesday’s fire showcased just how quickly a fire can grow and endanger life and property. Even a simple trash fire can spark a blaze that is tough to put out.
What was also on display in both incidents is the bravery of our firefighters. They worked fast in both instances to put out the flames and prevent further damage from happening.
We would like to thank our firefighters for putting their lives on the line to fight back against such a relentless foe. We also applaud ADT for their donation to the county fire department. That money will be spent well to help halt future fires.
Hopefully, that won’t be for a long time.