Hope might just be over the horizon for the thousands of individuals and families coping with mental health issues in Georgia. There is now a blossoming bipartisan move in the General Assembly to inject energy and resources into improving mental health services.
But wait. Georgians have heard similar promises before, promises that netted zero results.
Producing more resources and services would be a costly endeavor, always a major sticking point in the past. The spirit is willing but the checkbook is weak, legislators more or less have been saying for years. Actual funding levels have reflected tokenism, not a sincere effort to help those who are unable to help themselves.
That might no longer be the case. Revenue pouring into state coffers for the year is already 16.6% higher than the amount generated by this same time in 2020. To date, it represents an increase of around $1.36 billion.
Unfortunately, legislators caution, there’s that little matter of inflation. A dollar is not what it was a year ago. An example given by one House member is that what used to cost $1.89 now costs $3.
There is also the budgeting process that will begin when the General Assembly convenes for its regular session in Atlanta in January. It being an election year, expect the usual rise in begging by politicking legislators for projects that have no immediate urgency. Anticipate requests for the material to compete with requests designed to alleviate human suffering and save lives.
For the sake of the thousands of Georgians struggling with mental health issues or watching a loved one slowly fade into a callous world of indifference, pray this is not the case. Unlike that new park or boat ramp, there is an immediate urgency to improving mental health services. The number of overdoses in Georgia alone rose 37% last year and at a cost of 1,900 lives. It could be even higher this year with the prolonged isolation and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators are being warned.
Time will tell just how much legislators, including Glynn County’s own delegation to the General Assembly, really care about people.
If they care, they will work to deliver better than adequate mental health services to the men, women and children who need them.