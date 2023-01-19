State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, and state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, advance valid points when it comes to the future of a sometimes controversial program. This is not the time to be thinking about repealing Georgia’s certificate of need requirement for new medical facilities and healthcare additions.
As the law is now, the Georgia Department of Community Health determines what is needed in a community. It can greenlight or redlight new hospitals or treatment programs. Its decisions are based on need and availability.
The conservative group Americans for Prosperity Georgia claims the state would be better off if government got out of the way. It says CONs prevent competition and drive up the cost of medical care. The group intends to lobby the legislature for its elimination.
Rep. DeLoach says any focus on healthcare ought to be “on finding ways to fund the kind of healthcare that Georgians want and deserve.” He is not in favor of simply dropping the approval process.
Sen. Hodges agrees something must be done to improve healthcare, conceding it is too expensive, inefficient and that too many are without adequate access to it. Nevertheless, he points out, eliminating the certificate of need process would fail to accomplish what its advocates contend it would.
Sen. Hodges ought to know a thing or two about that. He has been a member of the board of the authority that oversees the hospitals in Glynn and Camden counties and the services provided by Southeast Georgia Health System for 20 years.
“If CON were repealed, anyone could start a new hospital in Glynn County, perhaps on St. Simons, and attract all the insured (good paying) patients while turning away Medicare, Medicaid and indigent patients,” he told The News. “Those would be left for our local system to handle and that would bring financial disaster.”
The health system is already swimming against a strong tide of worker shortages, increased employee costs and millions of dollars in unpaid debt. According to Sen. Hodges, Southeast Georgia Health System provides $80 million in uncompensated care yearly.
It’s a large part of the reason he feels this way: “I will not support any repeal of CON laws that would not create a level playing field for all players and provide ample time for existing health systems to plan for and adjust to a new order. We need health care that is less expensive, much more efficient and more accessible. There is much work to do to get there, but CON repeal alone will not help.”
That’s easy enough to understand and words others in the General Assembly might consider embracing.