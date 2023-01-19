State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, and state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, advance valid points when it comes to the future of a sometimes controversial program. This is not the time to be thinking about repealing Georgia’s certificate of need requirement for new medical facilities and healthcare additions.

As the law is now, the Georgia Department of Community Health determines what is needed in a community. It can greenlight or redlight new hospitals or treatment programs. Its decisions are based on need and availability.

