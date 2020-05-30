When investors proposed to build a multi-story hotel on the oceanfront of a South Carolina beach town in the early 1980s, the town council was beside itself. The small community lacked the means to battle a fire in a high-rise.
It wanted the hotel, hungered for it. To council members, it would be the golden egg that would rejuvenate a shriveling town and sagging economy. But there was the issue of public safety, of being capable of putting up a respectable offense against, Heaven forbid, a conflagration unreachable by anything found in the arsenal of its fire department.
A solution to the dilemma soon dawned on the city fathers: ask the investors to invest in fire-fighting equipment. If they intended to generate income on the barrier island, then maybe they wouldn’t mind taking out their checkbook. They could purchase a ladder truck for the town. And they did.
No cash exchanged hands, from investors to city treasury. The ladder truck would soften the impact of the hotel on local taxpayers. Why force property owners to foot the cost of an investment designed to turn a handsome profit for others?
Glynn County commissioners apparently are thinking along those same lines. They’re considering adopting an impact fee formula for future developments in the community. And why not? Other local governments have been doing it for years if not decades. The Joint Water and Sewer Commission does it, though by a different name: tap-in fee.
A fair impact fee would reduce the need to raise taxes to expand services or boost public safety personnel and capability, all of which new developments often require.
Taxpayers should not have to shoulder all those costs. They should be at least shared with those who stand to benefit.
There is a caution to be noted, however. Keep impact fees reasonable. Glynn County must still compete with other communities for new jobs. The last thing the county should want is a repressive fee that compelled potential new investments to look elsewhere.