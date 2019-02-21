If you needed another example as to why it is so dangerous to drink and drive, you need to look no further than the recent incidents that police allege were caused by drunk driving.
Eugene Smiley and Pauline Kitchen were sitting in their living room early Saturday morning watching TV when a 2007 Honda Accord plowed into the home. The impact sent the couple and their living room furniture flying into the dining room. Smiley said Kitchen sustained a serious injury that sent her to the hospital. Georgia State Patrol arrested and charged Kralith Hanson Jones with DUI, failure to maintain a lane and failure to stop at a stop sign for the crash. It wasn’t the first time an alleged drunk driver has crashed into a house this year.
On Jan. 29, Glynn County Police allege that Hank Jason Pelkey crashed into the house of the Downs family while the family was at home around 10 p.m. Heather Downs was in the shower while her husband and her kids watched a movie in a bedroom. The car entered the house one room over where a playroom was located.
Thankfully, no one was killed in either incident. Unfortunately, we have already had one death police say was caused by a drunk driver this year.
Madisyn Anne Culpepper, 21, is facing charges of DUI, failure to stop for a stop sign, making an improper turn, leaving the scene of an accident causing death or injury and failure to maintain a lane and vehicular homicide. Police allege Culpepper caused the death of 15-year-old Jason Butts before causing another crash earlier this month.
The court system will decide the innocence or guilt of the accused in these three incidents.
But with these recent troubles, we feel compelled to remind people on the dangers of drinking and driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination — otherwise known as all the things you need to safely operate a vehicle.
In 2017, the NHTSA says a person was killed every 48 minutes in a drunk driving crash.
With the availability of ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, as well as the taxi and car services that exists, it is mind boggling why people still choose to risk the safety of themselves and others by driving drunk.
If you are planning to drink, don’t plan on driving. Call a taxi, an Uber, a friend — someone who can drive you home. Don’t let a bad decision take your life or the lives of others.