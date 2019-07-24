There are a lot of things about smoking that are harmful to a person’s body. There’s also the unpleasantness, and potential health hazards, it causes for those who are around someone smoking.
It is a nasty habit but if you are of age and choose to take that risk, then that is your right. What is not right in any shape or form is to haphazardly discard your cigarette butts.
That is the message Keep Golden Isles Beautiful is promoting with its Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray campaign. The cigarette litter prevention campaign will run through the summer, with public service reminders, distribution of free car and pocket ashtrays, social media promotions and other educational outreach programs.
KGIB will also distribute some 8,000 coasters carrying the message to numerous local pubs and restaurants on Aug. 23. The coasters will be used by the participating locations for a KGIB promotional event that day and afterward, as long as the supply of coasters lasts.
For more information about Georgia’s Coast is Not an Ashtray, go to georgiascoastisnotanashtray.org, or contact KGIB at 912-279-1490, or info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Last year’s campaign helped KGIB increase the amount of cigarette butt receptacles in the Pier Village and at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. This year, KGIB is looking to add receptacles at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island, Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick and Blythe Island Regional Park.
Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB, said that the group’s surveys show providing the receptacles makes a difference with fewer butts found after the receptacles go up.
Decreasing cigarette litter isn’t about just keeping trash out of our fragile environment, it’s about keeping toxins out of it. Cigarette butts are filters, comprised of cellulose acetate and designed to absorb much of the toxins and carcinogens contained in cigarettes. Those toxins leak into marine ecosystems once wet, while many fish and other marine life also mistake the butts for food.
Improper disposal of cigarette butts can also cause problems in other ways. Investigators believe a burning cigarette tossed into dry mulch was what started a fire that caused extensive damage to the Microtel Inn and Suites in June.
We would prefer that nobody put their body at risk for such a habit. But if you are going to smoke, don’t be so reckless with your cigarette butts. Dispose of your butts in a responsible way so that nothing else has to deal with the consequences of their toxins.