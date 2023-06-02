If you stopped by the National Hurricane Center’s website — www.nhc.noaa.gov — on the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, you would have found a big red x located in the Gulf of Mexico on its map of tropical cyclones and disturbances in the Atlantic.

By Thursday afternoon, that x was a circle marking that a tropical depression has formed in the gulf. The good news is that the disturbance is not expected to have direct impacts on southeast Georgia, according to the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville office.

More from this section