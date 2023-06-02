If you stopped by the National Hurricane Center’s website — www.nhc.noaa.gov — on the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, you would have found a big red x located in the Gulf of Mexico on its map of tropical cyclones and disturbances in the Atlantic.
By Thursday afternoon, that x was a circle marking that a tropical depression has formed in the gulf. The good news is that the disturbance is not expected to have direct impacts on southeast Georgia, according to the National Weather Service’s Jacksonville office.
The depression is a good reminder for how quickly a storm can spin up this time of year. It popped up on radar earlier this week with a 20% chance of forming into a cyclone. That percentage jumped up to 70 percent by Thursday morning, and it was a depression by the afternoon.
Whether or not this tropical depression becomes something more potent remains to be seen. It won’t be the last time this happens this year, though. If you haven’t made your preparations for hurricane season, you need to do so as soon as possible.
The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a near-normal year for hurricane activity with a range of 12 to 17 total named storms — which consists of storms that reach wind speeds of 39 mph or higher.
NOAA’s prediction is down from last year’s prediction of 14 to 21 named storms, with the actual total coming in exactly at 14 named storms in 2022. Ultimately, though, NOAA’s forecast doesn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things. Even if there is just one storm that makes landfall, it will feel like a bad season if it hits where you live.
The Golden Isles has felt the wrath of a few storms in recent years. Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017 brought substantial damage to area homes. Tropical Storm Elsa in 2021 and Hurricane Nicole in 2022 caused severe flooding issues for the area.
Other storms such as Hurricane Dorian in 2019, Hurricane Isaias and Hurricane Eta in 2020 and Ian in 2022 threatened the Isles but ultimately slid by without much, if any, damage.
Make no mistake, a storm could impact the Isles again this year. While this first disturbance isn’t likely to cause any issues, the season is just getting started.
The peak time for tropical storms in our area is usually August and September, but as we have seen in the last few years storms are very unpredictable. Elsa hit in mid July and Nicole saturated our roads in November.
If you haven’t made a plan, now is the time to prepare for the worst. Don’t wait until a storm arrives at your door to figure out what you and your household need to do to prepare. By then, it will be too late.