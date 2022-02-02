It is hard to comprehend how pervasive human trafficking still is in our modern lives. As we have grown as a society, we would like to think that people would come to value human life as more than property.
Sadly, this kind of evil is still too prevalent across all layers of our lives. That was one of the key points hammered home Saturday at the finale of TraffickJam, a statewide event held annually during the final weekend of January as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The most eye-opening thing said at Saturday’s event came from Dave McCleary, a member of the Human Trafficking Task Force and the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion and Education Commission (GRACE). McCleary said that nearly all of Georgia’s 159 counties reported cases of human trafficking. When he said, “It’s in every community,” he wasn’t exaggerating to help play up the seriousness of the situation.
What is also worrisome is the fact that human trafficking numbers haven’t been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, even though common sites where people are recruited such as strip clubs, foster homes and schools saw declines. Online recruitment was up 22%, according to an analysis by Polaris — a nonprofit organization that looks to combat human trafficking. Social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram were a haven for recruiters searching for potential victims.
The question becomes what can be done to slow down, and maybe one day stop, this disturbing trend. It starts with awareness.
The first thing to solving a problem is acknowledging there is a problem. It is easy to see the golden sunset vistas of the Golden Isles and not realize there may be a problem right under our noses.
The State Department says human trafficking victims may be hiding in plain sight, working at places such as construction sites, agricultural fields and other industries. Some key red flags to look for include employees living with their employer, poor living conditions, multiple people crammed into a single space, inability to speak alone with a person, answers that appear to be scripted or rehearsed, signs of physical abuse and acting submissive or fearful. You can find more information on spotting human trafficking and what you can do about it at www.state.gov/identify-and-assist-a-trafficking-victim.
Another way to help is to support organizations that are helping those who get caught in this devious web. Local nonprofit Faithful Love helps support adult survivors of sex trafficking and was involved with Saturday’s event. You can help support their mission at www.faithfullove.net.
We may never truly be able to banish this kind of evil from our world, but we must continue to drag those who devalue human life from out of the shadows. Stay alert for the signs and if you see something suspicious, let your local law enforcement agency know. Together we can put the brakes on human trafficking.