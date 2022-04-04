People like to pretend that the warts of modern society don’t exists where they live. The Golden Isles got a dose of reality this weekend when three human traffickers were sentenced in Brunswick.
Three men — Aurelio Medina, Yordon Velazquez Victoria and Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr. — were sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick for their parts in the deception and forced labor of Central American people in Glynn, Wayne, Pierce and Effingham counties. Mendoza received 30 years for conspiracy to engage in forced labor. Medina got 12 years in federal prison on a charge of forced labor. Victoria was sentenced to 15 months on a conspiracy charge.
The illegal operation, fronted by Mendoza, recruited people from Central American countries under deceptive practices to provide laborers and workers for area farms and businesses. Mendoza charged a fee to hundreds of Central American citizens by getting them H-2A visas for work purposes. Mendoza kept their identification and threatened to harm family members back home if they protested. Those who Mendoza lured to work for him were kept in horrible conditions with little to no pay.
The operation preyed on the desperation of people trying to improve their lives not only for themselves, but for their families. David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, compared this heinous operation to “modern-day slavery.”
It is beyond deplorable that such an egregious act occurred in our back yard. That’s why it is important for everyone to be aware of the warning signs of human trafficking so that you can contact the proper authorities if something doesn’t feel right. Some of those signs include:
• Someone who appears to be disconnected from family, friends, community organizations and houses of worship.
• Someone who shows signs of mental or physical abuse.
• Someone who acts fearful, timid or submissive.
• Someone who has been denied food, water, sleep or medical care.
• Someone who is often in the company of someone they defer to or who speaks for them.
• Someone who can’t move freely or live where they want to or who lives in unsuitable living conditions.
These are just a few indicators and not all of them may apply. If you do see something that makes you think someone could be part of a human trafficking ring, please call local law enforcement to pass on your suspicions. Visit https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign to learn more about how you can help fight back against human trafficking.
Human trafficking takes various forms from forced labor to sex trafficking. If you see something, say something. You might not only save lives, but also help put some bad people behind bars.