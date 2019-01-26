Thursday’s board meeting of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency had a surprise addition that wasn’t on the agenda that was sent out the day before the meeting.
The board voted to send a letter to the city commission asking for a study, estimated to cost between $30,000 and $35,000, to determine how much it would cost to build the proposed Oglethorpe Conference Center as planned. For those who don’t remember the fiasco that was the Oglethorpe Conference Center, let us refresh your memories.
Voters passed a special-purpose, local-option sales tax in 2001 with the idea that the funds gathered would be used to build a conference center on Newcastle Street, the site of the former Oglethorpe Hotel. The project languished for years as it underwent different machinations.
In 2018, the city presented its plan to build a conference center on the site. The project would cost more than the $3 million SPLOST funds that have been collected to pay for it. Original estimates put the total cost for the project at $8.1 million. That would be lowered to $7.1 million with $2.5 million in SPLOST funds still available for the project.
The center was to be 20,000 square feet with four smaller meeting rooms and a large, central banquet hall that could be sectioned into five smaller rooms. The center was also set to have state-of-the-art audio and video equipment and accommodate up to 400 people.
The project was sunk in December when the city voted 3-1-1 against a $5 million bond agreement that would have resolved the funding gap for the project.
That brings us to Thursday, with the URA asking the city to pay for a study to determine how much the conference center would cost.
“If we were to build it as designed, what would it cost?” asked Bennett during Thursday’s meeting. “Downsizing could reduce the cost, if that’s an issue. Once the estimate comes in, it will help determine our approach. Right now, we don’t know what it will cost.”
How does anyone not know how much exactly the project is supposed to cost? Estimates started at $8.1 million and went down to $7.1 million by the time the city voted on whether or not to borrow money for the project. Were those just educated guesses? Was the number lowered to make the project look better? If you’re going to take the risk of borrowing money to complete the project, why wasn’t the exact cost of the project presented?
The incompetency on display by the URA throughout this entire project has been breathtaking. It includes when Bennett emailed a request in October asking the city to hire him as the project manager with a salary of $120,000 and an additional $50,000 for an assistant. By state law, URA board members cannot financially benefit from a URA project. Now Bennett, in his own words, admits they do not know how much the conference center would cost to build.
Like the antagonist in a horror movie, this project continues to haunt Brunswick. Let’s not invest another cent, let alone $30,000, into this pipe dream. Either build a conference center with the SPLOST money on hand, or find the correct way to give it back to the taxpayers.
The time not spent worrying about the conference center could be devoted to looking into whether or not the URA is needed, given the amateurish way this whole project has been handled.