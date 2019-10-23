There comes a point when you have a gut feeling about what should happen in a given situation, but you don’t have the evidence to validate that gut feeling. When you do find that validation, it can provide a pretty big morale boost.
That boost could come for supporters of more downtown housing on Nov. 13. That’s the day a private study commissioned by business leaders is slated to be released at 6 p.m. at College of Coastal Georgia.
The study came out of a trip to Macon taken by some community stakeholders earlier this year. They learned about how Macon turned around its downtown area with loft apartments and more housing. The new homes attracted people to live in downtown, which in turn brought more businesses to the area. Macon’s downtown district is now thriving day and night.
Anyone who visits downtown Brunswick can see the potential the area has to grow. Revitalization has already started with new businesses popping up and more housing options and apartments in the works.
The general consensus among groups like NewCity Brunswick and Forward Brunswick is that more housing options will help turn around downtown Brunswick. That’s also the best course of action we see to bringing more people and businesses to the area.
While that may be an instinctual feeling, it would be nice to have some proof. Hopefully this study is the validation to what many already believe.
Justin Callaway, president and CEO of NewCity Brunswick, said the data-driven housing study that was done in downtown Macon showed that the area could absorb 200 residential units per year. That number became the shared goal for developers, entrepreneurs and other investors in downtown Macon.
Hopefully this study will provide the same benefit to downtown Brunswick and help bring together stakeholders, developers, governments and everyone else behind a united goal of raising up downtown Brunswick.
The solution seems like a simple one to us. The only way to truly bring more businesses and attractions to downtown Brunswick is for the area to attract more people. One way to do that is provide a suitable living space.
Taking an empty building and making it into nice lofts or apartments will draw more people downtown. Those people living there will need grocery stores and other businesses that any other neighborhood would need. That will bring in more businesses to the area, which will help attract more people.
It’s a simple cycle of supply and demand that has held true for thousands of years. Hopefully, the study will confirm that gut feeling a lot of us have about downtown Brunswick.