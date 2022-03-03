Business and government officials are panning for ideas that might draw more individuals and families to the community. It is a quest for more young workers.
Makes sense. Given the difficulty of filling even the jobs that exist today, the task likely will be even more challenging tomorrow. As has been pointed out during discussions among members of the group, the population of children in the Golden Isles is shrinking. There are 1,500 fewer of them around today, according to recent data.
That does not bode well for the business community, especially those related to tourism. They depend on older teenagers and vacationing college students to fill the raft of job openings that sprout during the summer months, when tourism is in full bloom.
One factor that should be considered in any plan created to grow the population is housing. It’s available, but at a cost much too rich for many. One couple searching recently for a rental lamented that even the smallest apartments or living situations cost more than they could afford, even with both of them working.
Sure, there were places they could lease for less, but what they found at a cost that would fit their budget reminded them of that old saying, “You get what you pay for.” They did not want to work all day only to come home to a depressing indoor environment.
It is not getting any better either. As more retirees move to the coast, the number of available houses and apartments for men, women and families still in the employment market dwindles.
There is no easy answer to this dilemma. As landlords might be quick to tell someone, rent reflects demand and what the market can bear. It is their right to get what they can.
That doesn’t make the situation any less a problem, though. People cannot move to a city or county where they are unable to find decent, affordable housing. They want what most people want, a safe place to live that does not require them to work two jobs.
If this mixed group of business leaders and government officials can figure this one out, they have a good chance of reaching their goal. Everything else an individual would need for a good quality of life is already here.