There is a large patch of grass in downtown Brunswick that is just waiting for the right proposal to turn it into the next big step in the continued resurgence of the area.
Of course we are talking about the fabled Oglethorpe block. The site used to be where the Oglethorpe Hotel stood. The block spent 20 years in development jail after a SPLOST was approved in 2001 to bring a conference center to the block.
That project was a mess of mismanagement that was thankfully put out of its misery last year when voters approved abandoning the initiative. A question remains though — what is the block’s future. If you think you have an answer to that question, the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency wants to hear from you.
The agency sent out a notice seeking written proposals to develop the property. The deadline to submit a proposal is March 31.
The notice mentioned potential uses for the block including retail or commercial space, meeting space, residential housing, lodging, a public park, green space or a combination of uses. The agency is also open to other suggestions as well, saying it “is not confined to a particular development structure and looks to the proposer to present an arrangement that would result in the highest quality development consistent with the city of Brunswick’s Urban Redevelopment Plan and all other applicable regulations.”
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill, who is also the secretary for the URA, said there has already been a lot of interest in the property. The URA won’t make the official decision on which proposal gets approved but will make a recommendation to the city commission, who has the final say in the matter.
Our hope is that the best proposal will include some plan to bring more housing to downtown Brunswick. We have seen more developers finding ways to turn unused properties into lofts and apartments that are needed for the area. You don’t have to look far to find a success story.
After purchasing the old Gould Ford dealership, Courtney Prince worked to turn the space into lofts and apartments. Now named Liberty Lofts, an open house is slated for Thursday to show off the 10 luxury loft units that are ready for occupancy.
To keep downtown’s resurgence moving forward, we must continue to create more housing in the area. Using at least part of the Oglethorpe block for that would be a boon for all parties.