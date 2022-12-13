The frustration of the Brunswick Housing Authority is understandable. Only 17 days to prepare a vacated public housing unit with issues for the next tenant?
Sounds tough for a government agency on a tight budget and with limited staff. Nevertheless, it is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the housing authority lamented to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, during his recent tour of facilities. The housing authority would like for Carter to talk to HUD officials about the rules, as well as the possibility of more funding for upkeep and renovation.
It will be great if the congressman succeeds in pulling enough strings to satisfy the needs of the Brunswick Housing Authority. When funding is available, units ought to be brought up to modern times. At the very least, major issues left by a former tenant ought to be corrected before a new occupant is given the keys.
But there is another question that deserves an answer. How is it that former tenants are even able or allowed to leave housing provided them at vastly subsidized rents in bad shape? Aren’t these units routinely inspected for maintenance issues?
An article in The News in April 2016 quoted then Brunswick Housing Authority Director Angela Strickland that “All of our properties are in excellent condition, as indicated by our REAC (Real Estate Assessment Center) scores. We scored high enough on our last (Housing and Urban Development) REAC inspections that we haven’t been required to have another inspection for the past three years. We are rated as a high-performing housing authority by HUD. We maintain a consistently high occupancy percentage. The report the leasing office sent out this week showed one vacancy among our six public housing communities.”
At the time of the quote, the housing authority was serving 4,583 people. It also had a waiting list of 247 applicants for conventional low-income housing and 126 applicants for Section 8 vouchers.
What has happened over the past half decade? We hope the mayor of Brunswick, who appoints the housing authority board, will make it his business to find out.
Public housing exists for a purpose. It provides clean and safe living quarters to individuals and families who are too destitute to afford it on their own.
The nation has poured untold billions of dollars renovating public housing units here and across the rest of the country and keeping their doors open to the elderly and others in need of a home.
It is shameful and an insult to taxpayers to allow these units to fall into such a state of disrepair that it requires more than half a month-plus to return them to a livable condition.