There is a tendency sometimes in America to pave over our history and our natural beauty. In our short-sightedness to do so, we lose a little bit of the luster that makes our country unique.
That’s why we are excited about a bill that was passed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate. By a 92-8 vote, the body passed a massive public lands bill. In the bill was a provision that allowed for the expansion of Fort Frederica National Monument’s boundaries.
The bill will allow the fort to expand its boundary limit from 250 acres to 305. Included in that would be 21 acres owned by the St. Simons Land Trust, which was purchased by the trust for $3.5 million in 2007 with the purpose of turning it over to Fort Frederica.
“I am so pleased to see the Senate pass this legislation to preserve the rich, historical significance and archaeological heritage of some of Georgia’s oldest landmarks,” U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said in a statement. “This legislation will give visitors a chance to experience Georgia’s history while also providing an economic boost for the tourism industry.”
Of course, the bill is not a law just yet. It will go to the House next and hopefully, then to President Trump’s desk for signature.
We don’t know why eight senators would vote against preserving more land, but we hope the members of the House don’t have the same reservations. Preserving more land, and in turn the history that goes with it, should be something everyone can get behind.
Fort Frederica offers an amazing glimpse into how life used to be lived on St. Simons Island. It takes visitors back in time to an era where cannons boomed from the walls of the fort.
There is still much for not only the current generation, but future ones as well, can learn from our past. Let’s protect it, and other national parks, by keeping them as pristine as possible.