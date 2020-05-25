Like every other activity that normally brings celebration and remembrance this year, this Memorial Day will feel a lot different than pretty much every Memorial Day that preceded it.
Memorial Day in the Isles is a special affair. While many take advantage of the three-day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, we also have two heartfelt events to honor those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom.
The Veterans Council of the Golden Isles usually hosts a morning ceremony in downtown Brunswick. This year’s would have been extra special as it would have taken place in the new Veteran’s Memorial Park, which was recently completed.
The other event, Taps at Twilight, normally takes place in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island as the sun starts to drift below the horizon. The ceremony has many parts, but it is most well-known for its namesake. Nothing stirs the soul more than hearing the familiar notes of “Taps” played to honor soldiers and sailors we have lost.
This year with the state and country still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, those ceremonies were either postponed or altered. The veterans council is now looking at possibly doing something around the Fourth of July while Taps at Twilight will be a virtual event this year. Taps at Twilight will be broadcast at 6:45 p.m. on Golden Isles TV Channel 98 and on the YouTube and Facebook pages of the St. Simons Island Rotary.
Even if we as a community are unable to honor those lost defending our country like we usually do, we can still take just a few minutes to remember thoses who lost their lives in the defense of the freedom we enjoy today.
The freedom our country enjoys today was earned and defended on battlefields. Soldiers in the American Revolutionary War died to create a nation where its citizens would be free from the rule of a king an ocean away. Civil War kept the promise of freedom alive for all and preserved the union. Soldiers in World War II defended freedom from aggressors seeking world domination. Today’s soldiers are engaged in a war against terrorism.
Soldiers who died on the battlefield of each American conflict, from the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror, paid the ultimate price so that we can live in a free and just society.
We encourage everyone to say a prayer for the fallen and give thanks for their service. Without them, this nation would not exist.