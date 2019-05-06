There was a time when America and its citizens didn’t treat our soldiers coming home in a manner worthy of a hero. Those who returned home from Vietnam didn’t always get a friendly reception when they returned home from war. Those that disagreed with the war too often took out their hostility on the soldiers, some of whom had no choice in the matter.
Luckily, America has come a long way since that time. Even if we disagree on whether a fight is worthwhile, we all agree that the men and women fighting it deserve the love and support from all of us that they help keep safe.
We can also help right the wrongs of the past. That’s what makes events like this weekend’s Honor Flight such an important event.
For those who don’t know, Honor Flight is a program that flies veterans up to Washington D.C. to see sites such as the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials. Other sites visited include the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and other landmarks that honor the service of our fighting men and women.
Locally, Coastal Georgia Honor Flight handles putting together the trip, and this weekend more than 70 veterans from our area flew to Washington to participate.
The group is affiliated with the National Honor Flight Network, which began in 2005. The network has about 130 hubs in 44 states where flights originate and provides technical and travel support for our local flight.
We can’t praise enough the work Coastal Georgia Honor Flight does for our veterans. It flies our heroes from Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties to Washington so they can visit their memorials. Priority is given to World War II veterans, then Korean and Vietnam War veterans. Terminally ill veterans from any conflict are given top priority.
The best thing is that all of this is done with no expense to the veterans. To do that, Coastal Georgia Honor Flight raises money throughout the year to give these heroes a well-deserved trip of a lifetime.
We are grateful for the work Coastal Georgia Honor Flight does in raising funds for and putting together these flights each May. We are also thankful to the residents who donate their time and money to help make these flights possible.
And most of all, we are thankful for the brave men and women who have served and who are currently serving for helping keep this country safe from threats around the world.