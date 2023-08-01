The mayor of Anchorage thinks he has the solution for dealing with this Alaska city’s growing homeless population. He is offering to buy them a one-way plane ticket to a new location of their choice.

He feels good about his plan. He says it will spare homeless men, women and children from the harsh conditions of the Alaskan winter. It also will save them from the bears that frequently raid their encampments.

