The mayor of Anchorage thinks he has the solution for dealing with this Alaska city’s growing homeless population. He is offering to buy them a one-way plane ticket to a new location of their choice.
He feels good about his plan. He says it will spare homeless men, women and children from the harsh conditions of the Alaskan winter. It also will save them from the bears that frequently raid their encampments.
Problem is, it will not solve the problem. It will only displace it. His remedy is to toss it in someone else’s backyard.
Brunswick and the Golden Isles have experienced what it is like when other cities and counties in Georgia and in Florida shuttle homeless individuals to this jurisdiction. Residents and local police say they have witnessed homeless persons being dropped off in Glynn County by outside law enforcement agencies.
The result of transporting what is a national problem to this coastal community has resulted in about one would expect. It is a practice that has overwhelmed available resources. Worse, it has led to clashes with a public that is losing patience with an issue they feel is getting out of hand.
Church and charity organizations like The Well on Gloucester Street do what they can, but they can only do so much, much to the dismay of the rest of the community.
It is not something that can be resolved quickly here or anywhere else. As stated before, the reason or reasons behind what some refer to as the rising tide of street people is as varied as the stars in the heavens. One key will not fit all regardless how much we wish it.
What we need is a think tank, one that includes a blend of community leaders, heads of charities and, because it is a national concern, the federal government. Members of this think tank would be charged with finding solutions, viable solutions, to an issue that is not going away on its own.
In addition to providing a great service to their country, the members of this think tank would be helping individuals and families who are having a difficult time removing the shackles of extreme poverty.
This is a call to action by our state representatives and senators and a plea to U.S. Buddy Carter and Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to get involved and organize something. Save the whales and save the swamp, yes, but save the people too.