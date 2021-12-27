Football fans are very familiar with the time-honored tradition of drenching the winning team’s head coach with water, Gatorade or whatever is left in the cooler.
During the college football bowl season, we see even more variations on this practice. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl winner dumps a bucketload of french fries on the winning coach while the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this week is planning/threatening to dump a cooler of mayonnaise on the winning coach. No doubt there are Georgia Bulldog fans in the Isles and beyond hoping Kirby Smart has a few Gatorade showers in his future.
These creative celebrations show that our society has an amazing capacity to find various ways to express joy. So why are we still ringing in the new year by shooting guns in the air?
People who prefer this means of celebration must not have paid close enough attention in science class. Thanks to our friend gravity, what goes up must come down. Bullets fired out of a gun are not an exception to that rule.
It is true that when bullets come back down to earth that they aren’t traveling as fast as they were when fired out of a gun. However, they are still solid projectiles falling back to the ground at a speed capable of penetrating houses, cars and all types of living beings.
Three years ago, a couple living on Albany Street were on the wrong end of someone else’s celebratory gunfire. Their first moments of 2019 kicked off with a loud noise that turned out be a bullet that had pierced the roof and landed in the bathtub. That tub was in use just a few minutes before the bullet landed in there.
The couple was lucky as they avoided serious injury. Others haven’t been as lucky.
In Texas on that same New Year’s Eve, a state representative named Armando Martinez was hit in the head by stray celebratory gunfire. He described it like a sledgehammer had hit him in the head. Martinez survived but some have not — including a 10-year-old girl who died after being hit by a falling bullet in Maryland in 2013.
If you must celebrate with a bang this New Year’s Eve, use fireworks instead of reaching for a gun and firing in the air. Fireworks are legal now in the state and, if used properly, can be fairly safe for all involved.
It may be a tradition for some, but it is time to leave celebratory gunfire in the past before any more people get hurt or killed. Don’t ruin someone else’s day with your own selfish celebration.