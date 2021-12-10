The holiday season truly is the most wonderful time of the year. It is an incredible time of faith, fellowship and sincerity that can be hard to find the rest of the year.
What makes the season so special are the traditions that come with it. Some people have multiple traditions that come with the season. Maybe your entire family gets together to decorate the tree or maybe you pile into a car to go see Christmas lights. The season is chock-full of fun times that everyone looks forward to all year long.
The Isles itself has its own Christmas traditions. At the top of that list is Golden Isles Arts and Humanities annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” The classic tale from Charles Dickens focuses on the crotchety Ebenezer Scrooge and his lack of compassion and Christmas spirit. It is a tale with a message that is as relevant today as it was back when Dickens first put it on paper.
You can find this story being told in a variety of forms during the holidays, but our favorite each and every year is when the GIAH takes the stage with its version. We are always impressed by the hard work and dedication the actors put into their roles.
Their efforts the past two years have been especially impressive considering the circumstances around the world in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the production was done with just six actors due to pandemic concerns. The actors shouldered the burden by playing multiple roles. This year’s production will feature eight performers with some still playing multiple roles.
We encourage everyone who can to check out this year’s production, which will take place at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. You can catch the show the next two weekends with showtime at 7:30 p.m. the next two Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. the next two Sundays. Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors with the cost going up $5 the day of the show. Student tickets are $5. You can purchase tickets at goldenislesarts.org.
With talented actors bringing a timeless story to life, “A Christmas Carol” could become a new holiday tradition for you and your family. We tip our hat to everyone involved in the production for bringing some Christmas cheer to the area each year.