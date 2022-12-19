There is nothing like seeing Christmas lights to get you into the holiday spirit. Several families around the Golden Isles go all out with their displays, like the Spencer House on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons Island that has been shining for 36 years.
The local municipalities also get in on the act. Downtown Brunswick is dressed up for the holidays with various decor in different areas.
Another area that is frequently decorated in holiday spirit is the Pier Village on St. Simons. The area is always bustling with people year-round, even in December. People flock to the area to enjoy the restaurants, shop for possible gifts at local stores and just spent a few minutes looking out from the pier’s striking view.
This year’s Christmas display has been taken up a notch thanks to a collaboration between the business owners in the Pier Village, stakeholders and government leaders.
Past displays had been a highlight of Christmas decorating in the Isles. But when the village’s merchant association, who coordinated to put up the display, dissolved, Iguana’s owner Jepner Butler did an admirable job keeping the tradition going.
If you haven’t noticed, though, it is not such an easy endeavor. So this year three county commissioners teamed up with the Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and others to go all out on the decorations.
Glynn County Public Works added electrical fixtures on Mallery Street to accommodate the display. County commissioners Cap Fendig, Walter Rafolski and David O’Quinn worked with Scott McQuade and the visitor’s bureau, which donated $25,000 to the cause. Another $12,000 in anonymous donations also chipped in.
Butler and his team took care of putting up the lights and Chris McDougald, a charter boat captain who also runs Coastal Christmas Lighting, located a 25-foot live Christmas tree for the display.
This is a great example of what is possible when the community comes together. Government and private businesses working together to bring some joy during the holiday season is always something worth praising.
If you haven’t had a chance to see the lights in person, we highly recommend you do so. It is a great site to behold.
The best thing, though, is how it came together. We are grateful for everyone involved who worked to bring the project to life.