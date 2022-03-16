Mental health services in Georgia have been alarmingly bad for far too long. If you need proof, the state was ranked 51st — dead last — when it comes to delivering mental health services to those who need it.
This issue has been known for a while. The News has been urging state and local leaders to do more to fix the issues for the past three years. The General Assembly has seemingly been motivated to do so, but it couldn’t find a plan that everyone would support. All the while people that have needed help have languished in a system that wasn’t properly set up to help them.
The state seems to have finally turned a corner with the passage of House Bill 1013 last week. The bill requires insurers to treat mental health care the same as physical health care, removes obstacles for involuntary treatment and includes incentives to address the state’s shortage of personnel qualified to work with mental health patients.
HB 1013 received nearly unanimous support in the state House with only three representatives voting against it.
Though his name is not on HB 1013, Rep. Don Hogan, St. Simons Island, deserves a lot of credit for continuing to push the General Assembly on this issue. Since Hogan first took office in 2017, he has been advocating for the state to improve how it handles mental health. While his proposals weren’t embraced by the General Assembly, they did keep a spotlight on the issue.
Coming into this legislative session, House Speaker David Ralston and Hogan both told The News in October that the issue was a priority for both of them. Ralston’s backing helped the bill sail through the House with ease. Hogan told The News last week that he felt good about the bill that was passed.
If the Senate passes the bill and it becomes law with Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature, it is a step in the right direction for the state. For starters, people who are in need of help will be able to get it. That help hopefully leads to a smaller jail population. Sheriffs and district attorneys told a legislative committee at least 40% of inmates in county jails suffer from a mental illness.
We commend Rep. Hogan for his tireless effort to fix a problem that has languished for too long. We are also glad that Speaker Ralston and almost the entire House agreed that this issue needs to be fixed.
Now the responsibility falls on the Senate to do its part.