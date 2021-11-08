The COVID-19 pandemic has beat down all of us since it started in March 2020. Along with the horrific loss of life and the damage done economically, it hung over everything that people use to enjoy to escape the problems of the real world, like sports.
As life has returned to something closer to normal in 2021, it’s been a pleasure to see fans back in the stands as opposed to the games during the heart of the pandemic that were played with few or no fans in the stands. It’s good to have something to cheer for again, and locally, we have plenty to cheer for this football season.
First, all of our local high school teams making their respective state playoffs in football. Brunswick High and Glynn Academy both made the GHSA Class 6A playoffs. Camden County and McIntosh County Academy also made the GHSA Class 7A and 1A public playoffs, respectively. Competing in the Georgia Independent School Association, Frederica Academy is also advancing to the postseason in Class 3A.
Brunswick this year has produced one of the best seasons ever for the Blue and Gold. The Pirates enter the playoffs the only undefeated team in Class 6A. They won the Region 2-6A title with a hard fought road win at Effingham County on Friday, and coach Sean Pender’s squad will look to keep it going in the playoffs.
Glynn Academy had an up-and-down season, but the Red Terrors showed just how good they can be Friday against Statesboro. With the winner going to the playoffs, coach Rocky Hidalgo’s squad played its most complete game of the season to earn a spot. It’s the 14th straight year with a playoff berth for the Terrors — an achievement definitely worth celebrating.
Frederica has shown grit and determination all season. With only around 20 players on the roster, the Knights have faced a challenging season. That hasn’t stopped them from winning with coach Brandon Derrick’s squad leaving everything it has out on the field.
Camden is heading back to the playoffs with Jeff Herron on the sidelines. Herron led the Wildcats to three state titles in his first stint with the team in the 2000s. His young team has shown a lot of promise and could surprise some teams in the playoff.
In Darien, the Buccaneers continue to make the most out of their talent as coach Bradley Warren has the team back on the winning track after a couple of lean years before his arrival in 2019.
We congratulate all the players, coaches and support staff on their success so far this season and look forward to seeing more as the playoffs go along.
We also want to encourage fans to come out and cheer for their team as they chase their dreams of winning a state championship.