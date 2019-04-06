There is a big party in Darien this weekend. The 51st annual Blessing of the Fleet began Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday.
The festival is the biggest event in Darien every year. The waterfront will be crawling with people perusing the wares of dozens of vendors, participating in the plethora of activities available and enjoying the performance of some talented musicians.
It is also a huge weekend for Darien’s economy. The event brings in around 25,000 to the small town on the coast. That is a lot of people to visit Darien’s shops and restaurants. A previous study by Georgia Southern University showed that the festival brings in between $800,000 and $1 million. That number is probably higher today.
“It’s one of the biggest weekends for us,” Mike Greenway, a partner in Waterfront Wine and Gourmet in Darien, told The News earlier this week. “They come in here in droves. It brings a lot of new people.”
Of course, the main event of the weekend is Sunday when the festival’s namesake will take place. The Blessing of the Fleet is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday with 13 boats slated to participate. While it costs $5 on Saturday to go to the festival for people 13-years-old and older, Sunday’s blessing is free of charge.
The purpose of the blessing is to offer good tidings for the upcoming shrimping season. There is a grand tradition of shrimping in Darien and Brunswick, which will hold its blessing as part of the Mayfair festival on May 11.
Being a shrimper is also a tough occupation. There are a lot of things that can go wrong during a season that have nothing to do with the talent of the shrimper. Whether it’s the weather, the never-ending battle against high fuel prices or natural impediments like black gill disease, there are a plethora of things that can hurt the shrimping season.
But Sunday’s blessing is not about negativity. It’s about being optimistic for the upcoming season. While we hope everyone attending the festival has a great time, our biggest hope is that the shrimpers who will be taking to the seas this season don’t have to deal with all the things that can ruin a season. We hope they have a great haul and a profitable season that puts plenty of delicious wild Georgia shrimp on our plates.