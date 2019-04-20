When faced with a tough challenge, sometimes it helps to get as much input as possible as to how to remedy the situation. Going to a doctor for a second or even third opinion may help a patient find the right path for whatever ails him.
Glynn County’s patients since last summer has been the two famous and massive live oaks in Neptune Park. The trees are estimated to be around 200 years old, if not older, and are named for Neptune and Ila Small. They have been there as St. Simons Island transformed from plantations to a bustling tourist attraction.
Unfortunately age takes it tolls on everything, including trees. Last summer, some large branches from the trees fell off, with one of the branches taking out a good chunk of one of the picnic tables that sits underneath the trees.
That led the county to cordon off the area around the picnic tables for the safety of the public and the trees while county staff got opinions about possible long-term solutions. The opinions, at least at first, were not much different.
Ultimately, the county would bring in three arborists to give their opinions on what to do about the trees. The first one, Andy Jones with Jones Tree Service, recommended cutting them down and planting new trees for future generations to enjoy. Former University of Georgia Extension Agent Don Gardner, the second arborist, recommended removing the picnic tables and fencing off the area, or cutting them down and planting new trees.
The third, Savannah arborist Chris Gerards, also recommended fencing them off and nursing them back to health.
After the initial opinions were shared with everyone, the county would seek out a fourth opinion. Arborist Daniel Lippi with Advanced Tree Care out of St. Augustine was brought in to give his two cents. Lippi had a different view from the other arborists.
While the trees “could be healthier,” Lippi argued that the problem was structural. The trees’ limbs have grown too large for their trunks to support them.
Lippi urged a strategic trimming approach that would remove around a quarter of the canopy of both trees and bracing some of the heavier limbs. The Glynn County Commission voted 6-0 to go with Lippi’s plan.
We are grateful that the county is going to do what it can to try and save the trees. We appreciate the efforts of all the arborists involved and hope that Lippi’s plan is enough to make sure these pieces of Golden Isles history are around for generations to come.