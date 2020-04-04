If you’re a candidate and worried about how you will get your message out to the people of Glynn County when so many are staying sheltered in place, put your fears to rest. We got you covered.
If you’re a responsible citizen who wants to select your candidates wisely and carefully but are uncertain how you will be able to during a time when door to door campaigning and open public forums are taboo, stop worrying. The Brunswick News has you covered as well.
As we have done so many times in the past, we will provide a list of candidates and their opinions on prominent issues before the first ballot is officially cast. In fact, we’re already working on it. We’re in the process of collecting information on each individual seeking office and asking them to answer questions or address issues vital to the people of the Golden Isles.
With all that is happening and all that has yet to happen, it is of utmost importance that we pick the right men and women to lead us through this storm and guide us safely through its wake. We need more than politicians seeking a new or second career. We need leaders who care and who are concerned about the welfare of the Isles and all of its inhabitants.
Our special election tab will give you the information you need to make these critical decisions. Our community can ill-afford to put someone in federal, state or local office who is not prepared to work long hours to help the community get back on its feet. In some instances it may require action or actions on their part; in other instances, all that might be necessary is for them to move out of the way. The trick is finding the leaders with the wisdom to make the distinction.
The Brunswick News will continue honoring and upholding its commitment to the community even during these hard times. Count on it. We will as long as there is still breath in us. There will breath in us as long as you continue to believe in a right to know. This locally owned, operated and based news medium firmly believes in that right and will do everything in our printed and internet power to uphold it.
Lean on us for information. This community has for more than a century, and you can now. God willing, your children and grandchildren will be able to in the future as well.