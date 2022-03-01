Looking for something to give up during Lent? Well, here’s a great idea: Give up some of your free time to help someone.
In other words, volunteer to do something positive for an individual or your community. Both could use a slice or more of your time.
Don’t wait too long to act. Lent begins Wednesday.
Assist an elderly person or couple in the neighborhood, for example. Rake their yard and dispose of the leaves. Wash a car. Apply a fresh coat of paint to flaking or faded areas or offer to trim shrubs or low-lying branches. Be neighborly. Get a group together and clean off or repair a roof.
Offer to shop for them. There are services available today that will collect and deliver groceries to the doorsteps of residences, but only for a fee. When living on a fixed income, every cent counts. Every cent.
Single parents also could use an extra set of eyes or hands every now and again. Between work and domestic duties, there is very little space left on the clock for anything else. They, too, could use a little help with yard chores or routine house maintenance.
Call the school system or the Boys and Girls Club. Chances are better than good that they could use a few more volunteers to read with a child or assist with math or other homework. There is no reward more heart-warming than watching a child blossom and being a part of it.
There is plenty of outdoor work to do on the islands and mainland. Litter is always a problem, thanks to inconsiderate people. Give Keep Golden Isles Beautiful a ring. This hard-working organization can always use volunteers.
An individual does not have to follow the Christian faith to be of help to a neighbor, nor do Christians have to wait for Lent to be of service to someone who could use their assistance. Need surrounds all of us, and it surrounds us every day.
A former U.S. president once challenged Americans with these words: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”
Consider this alternative: “Ask not what your community can do for you; ask what you can do for your community.”
Volunteers make strong communities, and strong communities make strong nations.