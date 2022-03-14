All of us are familiar with the three “Rs” even though only one of them actually starts with an R. But as technology progresses, learning the fundamentals such as reading, writing and arithmetic may seem less important to some.
Many smartphones can do all these things for you. You have a calculator at your fingertips. You can take notes in a variety of apps via typing it in or just by using dictation. It can even read a book or other items for you if you like.
No matter how technologically advanced our society is though, there is no replacing the ability to read, write and do math without mechanical aid. The statistics about how much adult illiteracy affects all aspects of life can’t be ignored.
According to literacy advocate group ProLiteracy, more than 43 million adults in the U.S. cannot read, write or do basic match above the third-grade level. That has a drastic effect on the nation as bringing all adults up to a sixth-grade reading level would add $2.2 trillion to America’s economy.
The best way to help the literary rates in America starts at a young age. The more children we can start on the right foot when it comes to reading, the better chance they have at success in the future. Studies show that students who read on grade level by the third grade have been proven to achieve more academic and professional success.
That’s what makes programs such as Reading Rockets such an important part of the educational community. The program, sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Simons and offered through a partnership with Marshes of Glynn Libraries, has previously brought readers into pre-K and kindergarten classes once a week to help promote literacy.
With the ongoing pandemic, the program hasn’t been able to go into classrooms. But their dedication to making sure kids have fun while reading continues through a program that allows volunteers to read to classes via Zoom.
The group has 11 volunteer spots available at a variety of time slots at different schools. If you have the time and want to show impressionable kids just how much fun reading can be, we encourage you to reach out to Linda Muir, co-chair of the St. Simons Island Rotary’s literacy committee, at ltmuirssi@gmail.com.
No matter how much the world changes, people will always need to know how to read. If we can reinforce that lesson on children early and make it fun so that they stick with it, they have a better chance of a brighter future.